Historic Ann Arbor theaters to require proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 tests

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Movie buffs headed to the Michigan Theater and State Theatre will have to show proof of full vaccination against the virus that causes COVID-19 starting Friday, August 27.

The Michigan Theater Foundation, which operates the historic theaters in downtown Ann Arbor, announced the decision on its website and through social media Wednesday.

A negative result for a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of theater visits will be accepted if proof of vaccination is not available.

“Proof of vaccination can include the original vaccination card, a printed copy, or a photo of the card. Full COVID-19 vaccination means two weeks after the final dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” reads the foundation’s COVID-19 safety plan.

Theater patrons under the age of 12 or those with medical or religious vaccine exemptions must wear masks at all times and will have their temperature checked.

Early in August, the theater foundation updated its policy to require masks for all staff and patrons. Masks are still required, even for those vaccinated.

Online, many community members expressed their gratitude and praised the decision. Others said they would cancel their memberships and wouldn’t patronize the historic organization.

Read the updated Michigan Theater Foundation COVID-19 safety plan here.