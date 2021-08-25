City of Ann Arbor hiring Zamboni drivers at Veterans Memorial Ice Arena

ANN ARBOR – Always dreamed of driving a Zamboni? This could be your chance.

The city of Ann Arbor is currently hiring Zamboni drivers at Veterans Memorial Ice Arena for the upcoming season.

Duties include:

Operating the ice resurfacer and other motorized equipment

Responsible for total operation of ice rink in absence of Recreation Supervisor and Assistant Recreation Supervisor

Snow removal and other maintenance, as determined by facility management

May be assigned as skate sharpener, rink attendant or other duties during Public Skating

The starting hourly rate for the position is $12.12.

All selected individuals must have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment or have a valid medical or religious exemption.

Required qualifications, according to the city’s job posting:

Minimum of 18 years of age.

Mechanical aptitude and past experience in using large equipment (such as large trucks, tractors, etc.).

Must obtain CPR/AED and First Aid certification within 30 days of employment. The City offers CPR/AED and First Aid classes, which are free to Parks employees.

Please note, your certification must be from an organization that has been approved by the Bureau of Community and Health Systems, Child Care Licensing Division. Please see following link for list of approved organizations: https://www.michigan.gov/lara/0,4601,7-154-89334_63294_5529_49572_49583-82382--,00.html

Must have a valid Driver’s License.

Previous Zamboni driving experience and management experience preferred.

For more information about the position and to apply, click here.

Veterans Memorial Ice Arena is at 2150 Jackson Ave.