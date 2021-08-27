Ann Arbor Art Center opens registration for fall classes

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Center will be offering a diverse selection of in-person and virtual classes this fall for people of all ages.

Whether you’re looking for one-day workshops, family classes, jewelry classes or date night ideas, the Art Center is offering plenty of options.

Classes will range from $25-$225 and may require the purchase of additional supplies.

Here are just a few offerings on tap this fall:

Impressionist painting

All ages clay pumpkins

Date night on the wheel

Beginning jewelry and metalsmithing

Pocket sketching

Youth ceramics

Beginning drawing

For a complete list of classes and workshops and to register, click here.

All adults attending in-person classes at the Ann Arbor Art Center must show proof of vaccination. Masks are required of both students and instructors when inside the building.

To learn more about the Ann Arbor Art Center, visit www.annarborartcenter.org.