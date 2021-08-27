Ann Arbor’s TheRide to restore all transportation services Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) is restoring its services to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels beginning Sunday, August 29.

After months of operating on a reduced service schedule, the transportation organization will return to full service levels after gathering community feedback on its restoration plan.

Changes to services include revised bus routes, added times to trips and eliminated route variations. Some routes have been renamed and will replace other services.

All the TheRide buses will run during the week with some operating on Saturdays and Sundays. Wait times between buses range from 8 minutes to one hour depending on the day, time of day and service route.

“Due to the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce availability, service adjustments may be made,” TheRide says on its website.

Individual bus route schedules can be found at:

TheRide’s website

Blake Transit Center (328 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor )

TheRide Main Office ( 2700 S. Industrial Hwy., Ann Arbor)

Ypsilanti Transit Center (220 Pearl St., Ypsilanti)

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TheRide implemented safety procedures including the use of masks, reduced bus capacity and barriers between riders and drivers. For many months, patrons were asked to only use TheRide services for essential trips.

Learn more about different TheRide services here.

