Kentucky basketball backs out of game against Michigan in Ann Arbor this season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Kentucky basketball has backed out of a game against Michigan in Ann Arbor this season, U of M announced.
Michigan and Kentucky announced a three-game series in December 2019 that included a game in London in 2020, in Ann Arbor in 2021 and in Lexington in 2022. Last year’s game in London was canceled due to COVID-19, but now, it appears the Wildcats have also backed out of their trip up north.
“The (Dec. 4) weekend match-up was originally set to be against Kentucky; however, due to uncertainties with scheduling, the Wildcats elected to not play this season,” Michigan basketball said in a release. “U-M and Kentucky are still scheduled to play at London’s O2 Arena in December of 2022, and continued discussions are being made to reschedule both home games.”
@lanceware12 tell your man Cal stop ducking we want that smoke‼️ https://t.co/XU2hYiPQKU— Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) August 30, 2021
Kentucky is coming off a 9-16 season in which it missed the NCAA Tournament, while Michigan went 23-5, earned a No. 1 seed and advanced to the Elite Eight.
Here’s Michigan’s full non-conference schedule:
- Nov. 5: at Wayne State (exhibition)
- Nov. 10: Buffalo
- No. 13: Prairie View A&M
- Nov. 16: Seton Hall
- Nov. 19: UNLV (Roman Main Event -- Las Vegas)
- Nov. 21: Arizona State or Wichita State (Roman Main Event -- Las Vegas)
- Nov. 24: Tarleton State
- Dec. 1: at North Carolina (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
- Dec. 4: San Diego State
- Dec. 18: Southern Utah
- Dec. 21: Purdue Fort Wayne
- Dec. 30: at Central Florida
Michigan’s 20 Big Ten games will include two games each (one home, one away) against Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois, Purdue, Iowa, Nebraska and Rutgers.
Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern will play at the Crisler Center. Michigan will play Indiana, Penn State and Wisconsin on the road.