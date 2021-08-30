Kentucky basketball backs out of game against Michigan in Ann Arbor this season

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Kentucky basketball has backed out of a game against Michigan in Ann Arbor this season, U of M announced.

Michigan and Kentucky announced a three-game series in December 2019 that included a game in London in 2020, in Ann Arbor in 2021 and in Lexington in 2022. Last year’s game in London was canceled due to COVID-19, but now, it appears the Wildcats have also backed out of their trip up north.

“The (Dec. 4) weekend match-up was originally set to be against Kentucky; however, due to uncertainties with scheduling, the Wildcats elected to not play this season,” Michigan basketball said in a release. “U-M and Kentucky are still scheduled to play at London’s O2 Arena in December of 2022, and continued discussions are being made to reschedule both home games.”

@lanceware12 tell your man Cal stop ducking we want that smoke‼️ https://t.co/XU2hYiPQKU — Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) August 30, 2021

Kentucky is coming off a 9-16 season in which it missed the NCAA Tournament, while Michigan went 23-5, earned a No. 1 seed and advanced to the Elite Eight.

Here’s Michigan’s full non-conference schedule:

Nov. 5: at Wayne State (exhibition)

Nov. 10: Buffalo

No. 13: Prairie View A&M

Nov. 16: Seton Hall

Nov. 19: UNLV (Roman Main Event -- Las Vegas)

Nov. 21: Arizona State or Wichita State (Roman Main Event -- Las Vegas)

Nov. 24: Tarleton State

Dec. 1: at North Carolina (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 4: San Diego State

Dec. 18: Southern Utah

Dec. 21: Purdue Fort Wayne

Dec. 30: at Central Florida

Michigan’s 20 Big Ten games will include two games each (one home, one away) against Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois, Purdue, Iowa, Nebraska and Rutgers.

Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern will play at the Crisler Center. Michigan will play Indiana, Penn State and Wisconsin on the road.