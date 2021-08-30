Partly Cloudy icon
Kentucky basketball backs out of game against Michigan in Ann Arbor this season

‘Continued discussions’ ongoing to reschedule home games

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Basketball, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan Hoops, College Hoops, College Basketball, Basketball, Sports, Local, Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Kentucky Basketball, Michigan Kentucky, Crisler Center, Kentucky Wildcats, Juwan Howard
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Kentucky basketball has backed out of a game against Michigan in Ann Arbor this season, U of M announced.

Michigan and Kentucky announced a three-game series in December 2019 that included a game in London in 2020, in Ann Arbor in 2021 and in Lexington in 2022. Last year’s game in London was canceled due to COVID-19, but now, it appears the Wildcats have also backed out of their trip up north.

“The (Dec. 4) weekend match-up was originally set to be against Kentucky; however, due to uncertainties with scheduling, the Wildcats elected to not play this season,” Michigan basketball said in a release. “U-M and Kentucky are still scheduled to play at London’s O2 Arena in December of 2022, and continued discussions are being made to reschedule both home games.”

Kentucky is coming off a 9-16 season in which it missed the NCAA Tournament, while Michigan went 23-5, earned a No. 1 seed and advanced to the Elite Eight.

Here’s Michigan’s full non-conference schedule:

  • Nov. 5: at Wayne State (exhibition)
  • Nov. 10: Buffalo
  • No. 13: Prairie View A&M
  • Nov. 16: Seton Hall
  • Nov. 19: UNLV (Roman Main Event -- Las Vegas)
  • Nov. 21: Arizona State or Wichita State (Roman Main Event -- Las Vegas)
  • Nov. 24: Tarleton State
  • Dec. 1: at North Carolina (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
  • Dec. 4: San Diego State
  • Dec. 18: Southern Utah
  • Dec. 21: Purdue Fort Wayne
  • Dec. 30: at Central Florida

Michigan’s 20 Big Ten games will include two games each (one home, one away) against Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois, Purdue, Iowa, Nebraska and Rutgers.

Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern will play at the Crisler Center. Michigan will play Indiana, Penn State and Wisconsin on the road.

