Wednesday food truck rallies return to Ann Arbor Farmers Market this week

ANN ARBOR,Mich. – They’re back!

Stop by the Ann Arbor Farmers Market between 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday to pick up dinner and celebrate back to school at a food truck rally.

Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 6, food trucks will return to the Kerrytown marketplace on Wednesdays for the annual series of food truck evenings.

According to the Farmers Market Facebook, anticipate seeing these trucks this week:

Petey’s Donuts

Hero or Villain

Impasto

Michigan Drinks

Mustard’s Last Stand

Simply Spanish

Not sure where to park? Check out the Farmers Market website for a map.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is at 315 Detroit Street.

