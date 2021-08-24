Ann Arbor shelter for homeless families holding annual food truck fundraiser in September

ANN ARBOR – The Interfaith Hospitality Network at Alpha House will hold its annual fundraiser on the shelter grounds on Sept. 23 from 4-7 p.m.

The emergency shelter, which serves families experiencing homelessness due to COVID-19 in Washtenaw County, decided to host the event again this year after the event was a “huge success” in 2020.

Titled “Gimme Shelter - Driving Home,” the event will feature meals provided by local food trucks and an online silent auction that will run from Sept. 17-23. Participating food trucks in this year’s event include Bao Boys, Mr. Pit Master BBQ and Saucy Joe’s.

Each meal costs $35 and orders will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 13. Community members can purchase meals and access the silent auction at www.alphahouse-ihn.org/drivinghome.

Participants will be entertained by DJ One Tyme - Hero for Hire when they come to pick up their meals. For those who wish to stay, limited seating will be available on the grounds.

Current sponsors for the event include Comerica Bank, Lake Trust Credit Union, Bank of Ann Arbor, Domino’s, Dunning Toyota, Baird and Zingerman’s.

Funds raised at the event will support Alpha House services for local families experiencing homelessness, including:

Emergency shelter

Supportive services that help parents increase income

Educational and training opportunities

Secure permanent housing

These supportive services continue after families are housed for up to a year to ensure stability. In 2020, IHN at Alpha House sheltered 38 families with children and served 50 additional families in the area with supportive services. Sixty-eight of these families secured permanent housing.

What began as a rotating shelter by local churches and synagogues in 1992 to provide temporary shelter to families with children in Washtenaw County became a permanent shelter in 2002 when St. Joseph Mercy Hospital donated its Alpha House as a full-time facility.

Congregations rotate weekly providing the sheltered families with volunteers, food and supplies.

More than 2,000 volunteers serve Alpha House annually from local congregations, businesses, community groups and youth groups, and provide more than $300,000 of in-kind aid.

IHN at Alpha House is located at 4290 Jackson Rd.

For more information, visit www.alphahouse-ihn.org.