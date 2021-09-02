Partly Cloudy icon
74º
wdiv logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor ranked No. 4 best place for career opportunities in US

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, SmartAsset, Ranking, Career, Jobs, Career Opportunities, Metro Area, Michigan, Washtenaw County, Median Income, Employment Rate, Unemployment, Housing, Teachers
Community members dine and walk around a closed Main Street in downtown Ann Arbor.
Community members dine and walk around a closed Main Street in downtown Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – The COVID-19 pandemic caused millions of workers to lose their jobs and the country’s unemployment rate to soar to a record high of 14.7% in April 2020.

In June 2021, the unemployment rate fell to 5.9% as many Americans reported career changes.

In response to these changes, financial technology company SmartAsset released a list identifying the top metro areas in 2021 for career opportunities.

The company examined 200 metro areas considering the following factors to determine their rankings:

  • Employment rate
  • Median income
  • Income growth
  • Annual housing cost
  • Number of career counselors
  • Number of post-secondary teachers

Ann Arbor came in at No. 4 on the list.

“Home to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor has the most post-secondary teachers per 1,000 workers (87.67) and the 45th-most career counselors per 1,000 workers (2.61),” wrote SmartAsset.

“Ann Arbor’s 4.0% unemployment rate ranks 40th-lowest out of the 200 metro areas that were examined, while its income growth over time (24.90%) is 11th-highest in the study.”

Here are the top 10 best metro areas for employment opportunities in 2021, according to the rankings:

SmartAsset's best places for career opportunities in 2021. (SmartAsset)

According to SmartAsset, Ann Arbor’s median income in 2020 was $47,230. The city’s average income growth over career was one of the highest of any city at 24.90%.

SmartAsset used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau’s 2019 5-year American Community Survey to determine the rankings.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email