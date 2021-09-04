Fans gather at the Big House for the return of Michigan football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The sun wasn’t the only thing shining Saturday at the Big House.

Wolverine fans were rewarded with a big win Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium.

Thousands were excited for Michigan’s season opener.

But Saturday’s game also brought COVID uncertainty for some. The only mask requirement at Michigan Stadium was for enclosed spaces and as thousands of fans piled in, it was clear that those wearing a mask were in the minority.

“I am really excited about it but I am concerned with safety and believe was always need to be cautious,” said Loronda Merriweather.

“I’m going into the game today. I’m Ready to roll,” said Chris Raymond. “I’m not scared. Forget about COVID, we’re going to win the game.”

A quick poll of the tailgaters showed that there are fears, but also hope. Mark and Maryanne Marek, who were celebrating their 45th anniversary, just want people to be responsible.

“I just follow whatever the rules are. They want us to wear a mask in the building? I will. We’ve had our shots,” Mark Marek said. “We do the best we can. We have a grandson who has COVID right now. He’s only 11.”

University of Michigan officials said the current masking policy is subject to change, but they expect the current guidelines to stick around for the whole season.

