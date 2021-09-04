Cloudy icon
73º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Fans gather at the Big House for the return of Michigan football

Final score 47-14

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Football, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan, U of M, Ann Arbor, Wolverines, Washtenaw County, Sports, Local Sports, Big House, Michigan Stadium, Coronavirus Event Changes, University of Michigan, Local News, News, Ann Arbor News, Michigan news
Fans gather at the Big House for the return of Michigan football
Fans gather at the Big House for the return of Michigan football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The sun wasn’t the only thing shining Saturday at the Big House.

Wolverine fans were rewarded with a big win Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium.

Read: Wolverines defeat Western Michigan Broncos in Ann Arbor

Thousands were excited for Michigan’s season opener.

But Saturday’s game also brought COVID uncertainty for some. The only mask requirement at Michigan Stadium was for enclosed spaces and as thousands of fans piled in, it was clear that those wearing a mask were in the minority.

“I am really excited about it but I am concerned with safety and believe was always need to be cautious,” said Loronda Merriweather.

“I’m going into the game today. I’m Ready to roll,” said Chris Raymond. “I’m not scared. Forget about COVID, we’re going to win the game.”

More: Wolverine football returns to Ann Arbor with precautions in place to keep fans safe

A quick poll of the tailgaters showed that there are fears, but also hope. Mark and Maryanne Marek, who were celebrating their 45th anniversary, just want people to be responsible.

“I just follow whatever the rules are. They want us to wear a mask in the building? I will. We’ve had our shots,” Mark Marek said. “We do the best we can. We have a grandson who has COVID right now. He’s only 11.”

University of Michigan officials said the current masking policy is subject to change, but they expect the current guidelines to stick around for the whole season.

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Nick joined the Local 4 team in February of 2015. Prior to that he spent 6 years in Sacramento covering a long list of big stories including wildfires and earthquakes. Raised in Sterling Heights, he is no stranger to the deep history and pride Detroit has to offer.

email

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email