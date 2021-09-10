Concordia University Ann Arbor continues 9/11 flag tribute tradition

Concordia University Ann Arbor students place hundreds of flags along Geddes Road at sunset on Sept. 9, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Each year, Concordia University Ann Arbor students place hundreds of U.S. flags along the campus’ front entrance and the roundabout at Geddes and Earhart roads in remembrance of the 9/11 terror attacks.

On Thursday night, campus ministry student leaders placed 288 flags before sundown.

The flag tribute began in 2019 as a way to commemorate the lives lost in the horrific 2001 attacks.

“The roundabout causes commuters and drivers to stop and pause naturally,” CUAA officials said in a statement. “Our hope is that this tribute brings a moment of pause for our campus community and all who drive past it to remember the significance of that day.”

Cars drive past the annual 9/11 flag tribute at Concordia University Ann Arbor on Sept. 9, 2021. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

Below is an excerpt of a devotion written by CUAA’s Campus Pastor Rev. Randy Duncan in 2020:

Let us remember the amazing bravery of the people, who rushed to help, and those who assisted others out of the fire and ash, and those who used their last minutes on earth to call their families and say, “I love you. I love you. I will love you forever.”

Ad

Let us remember the first-responders and firefighters who ran up the stairs, knowing they would never come down, and the passengers storming the cockpit with the cry, “Let’s roll!” and the sergeant who ran out of the Pentagon to catch women leaping from high windows.

The patriotic display will remain through the weekend.

Concordia University Ann Arbor is located at 4090 Geddes Rd.

For more information about CUAA, visit www.cuaa.edu.