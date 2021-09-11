PHOTOS: Ann Arbor Fire Department 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, September 11, the Ann Arbor Fire Department held a short ceremony honoring firefighters who lost their lives as a result of the 9/11 attacks in New York City in 2001.
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor, Ann Arbor City Council members, Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy, Ann Arbor Chief of Police Michael Cox, local firefighters, police staff and community members were in attendance at the somber 45-minute ceremony.
See our photos from the event below:
