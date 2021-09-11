PHOTOS: Ann Arbor Fire Department 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, September 11, the Ann Arbor Fire Department held a short ceremony honoring firefighters who lost their lives as a result of the 9/11 attacks in New York City in 2001.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor, Ann Arbor City Council members, Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy, Ann Arbor Chief of Police Michael Cox, local firefighters, police staff and community members were in attendance at the somber 45-minute ceremony.

See our photos from the event below:

An Ann Arbor Fire Department engine flies a large American flag. (WDIV)

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck displaying a 9/11 remembrance flag blocks off a portion of North 5th Avenue. (WDIV)

An American flag waves from the ladder of a fire engine. (WDIV)

An American flag is lowered to half-mast in honor of the 343 NYFD firefighters who died as a result of the 9/11 attacks. (WDIV)

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck. (WDIV)

Community members listen as fire department personnel read a list of name of fire responders who lost their lives as a result of the 9/11 attacks. (WDIV)

