Food truck, family-friendly activities to highlight ALS awareness event in Ann Arbor on Sunday

Free event to take place in Burns Park

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A girl with a hula hoop. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Members of the community are invited to local nonprofit Active Against ALS’ Sunday in the Park this weekend.

The free event and benefit will take place at Burns Park from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and will feature the following activities:

  • Kickball
  • Scavenger hunt
  • Obstacle course
  • Arts and crafts
  • Yoga and fitness
  • Games including corn hole, hula hoops and more

Vegan food truck Shimmy Shack -- an Ann Arbor Farmers Market Food Truck Rally favorite -- will be on site and additional baked goods and beverages will be available for purchase.

Attendees can enter a raffle for $2 or $5 to win several prizes, including a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, dinner for two, certificates for a massage and pedicure and more.

Participants can also bid on silent auction items, including one week at a Lake Michigan cottage, two season passes to Cedar Point and more.

Ann Arbor Active Against ALS’ mission is to raise funds for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) research with the goal to find a cure for the progressive nervous system disease. The organization aims to raise awareness about the disease and build a compassionate community while encouraging physical activity.

To learn more about Active Against ALS and for more information about Sunday’s event, visit www.activeagainstals.org.

