Organizers of Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair announce outdoor October event

Fairgoers in an artist booth at the Ann Arbor Art Fair in July 2021.

ANN ARBOR – The Guild of Artists & Artisans has announced that its inaugural A2 Artoberfest Fine Art Fair will take place this year Oct. 9-10 in the downtown area.

Canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new event will feature 100 jury-selected artists, art activities, food vendors and live entertainment in an area spanning E. Huron St. to Kerrytown.

Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fairgoers will find a diverse selection of ceramics, jewelry, painting, photography, glass and more.

Adult beverages will be available for purchase on site, including mead and cider from Bløm Meadworks, craft cocktails from Ann Arbor Distilling Company and wine-in-a-can from Graham + Fisk.

Bløm Meadworks offers mead and cider flights in its taproom at 100 S. 4th Ave. in Ann Arbor. (Bløm Meadworks)

The Guild produces the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair and five other regional art fairs each year. It also launched its own fine art gallery and shop, Gutman Gallery, in February 2020 at 118 N. Fourth Ave.

Ad

The gallery has partnered with the Ann Arbor Public Art Commission and the Toledo School for the Arts to offer a free printmaking art activity during A2 Artoberfest. Attendees are invited to bring an item from home to “stamp” with one of three City of Ann Arbor artist-designed manhole covers. Stamps may also be brought from home for use during the activity.

Several artists that show at the Ann Arbor Art Fair will participate in the event, including local artists Margo West (ceramics) and Shawn Bungo (glass).

Glass art by Shawn Bungo. (Shawn Bungo)

Fairgoers are encouraged to wear masks and hand sanitizing stations sponsored by Ann Arbor Distilling Company will be placed throughout the event. Artist booths will be set up in pairs with 10-foot spaces in between to allow for social distancing.

For more information and to see the full list of artists participating in the event, visit www.A2Artoberfest.org.