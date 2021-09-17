Ann Arbor Russian Festival returns this weekend

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Russian Festival is back on Saturday and Sunday for a two-day event celebrating Russian culture.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and returns this year for its eighth season on the grounds of St. Vladimir Orthodox Church.

Hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Festivalgoers can expect to indulge in authentic Russian food, enjoy traditional Russian dancing, folk music, family-friendly activities and more.

The venue will have a bar and grill, main kitchen and tearoom with sweets that will be open daily until closing. Traditional favorites like borscht, pelmeni, hachapury and blini will be served all day.

Participants can enjoy performances by Valentina’s School of Ballet, Kazak’s games group, St. Vladimir’s Choir as well as Russian bell ringing.

Admission and parking are free to the public.

St. Vladimir Orthodox Church is located at 9900 Jackson Rd. in Dexter.

For more information, visit www.annarborrussianfestival.org.