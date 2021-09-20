Mostly Cloudy icon
Ann Arbor chef unveils new season of one-hour virtual cooking classes

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor-based chef Allison Anastasio. (Last Bite Chef)

ANN ARBOR – Local chef Allison Anastasio is bringing back her Bite Sized virtual cooking classes after a successful run earlier this year.

Her classes are designed around one dish and are family-friendly.

“I came up with this idea just to teach one concept on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. because it tends to be downtime for families,” Anastasio told A4 in April. “It’s only one hour long and at the end of the class, the participants have each made dinner for their families and have a new technique that they can work into their regular cooking rotation.”

A personal chef in Ann Arbor for years, Anastasio holds a culinary arts degree from Schoolcraft College and teaches Culinary Arts at Washtenaw Community College.

Here are the classes she’s offering this fall:

  • Sept. 26: Crispy duck breast with blackberry sauce
  • Oct. 3: Vegetable tempura
  • Oct. 10: Polish pierogies
  • Oct. 17: Pork tenderloin medallions and wild mushroom sauce
  • Oct. 24: Butternut squash and apple soup
  • Oct. 31: Chicken (or eggplant) Parmigiano
  • Nov. 7: Chicken pot pie
  • Nov. 14: Greek spanakopita
  • Nov. 21: Italian (sausage or spinach) lasagna
  • Dec. 5: Beef bourguignon
  • Dec. 12: Mexican tamales

Each class costs $20 per screen. Gift cards are also available for purchase.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

