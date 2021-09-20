Ann Arbor chef unveils new season of one-hour virtual cooking classes

ANN ARBOR – Local chef Allison Anastasio is bringing back her Bite Sized virtual cooking classes after a successful run earlier this year.

Her classes are designed around one dish and are family-friendly.

“I came up with this idea just to teach one concept on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. because it tends to be downtime for families,” Anastasio told A4 in April. “It’s only one hour long and at the end of the class, the participants have each made dinner for their families and have a new technique that they can work into their regular cooking rotation.”

A personal chef in Ann Arbor for years, Anastasio holds a culinary arts degree from Schoolcraft College and teaches Culinary Arts at Washtenaw Community College.

Here are the classes she’s offering this fall:

Sept. 26: Crispy duck breast with blackberry sauce

Oct. 3: Vegetable tempura

Oct. 10: Polish pierogies

Oct. 17: Pork tenderloin medallions and wild mushroom sauce

Oct. 24: Butternut squash and apple soup

Oct. 31: Chicken (or eggplant) Parmigiano

Nov. 7: Chicken pot pie

Nov. 14: Greek spanakopita

Nov. 21: Italian (sausage or spinach) lasagna

Dec. 5: Beef bourguignon

Dec. 12: Mexican tamales

Each class costs $20 per screen. Gift cards are also available for purchase.

For more information and to sign up, click here.