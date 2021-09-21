Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan lecturers’ union ratifies new contract

Three-year contract will span U-M’s three campuses

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, University of Michigan, U-M, U-M Flint, U-M Dearborn, Campus, Lecturer, Salary, Minimum Salary, Salary Parity, Negotiations, Contract, Agreement, Vote, Lecturers' Employee Organization
Credit: Michigan Photography
Credit: Michigan Photography

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Lecturers’ Employee Organization has ratified a new three-year contract with U-M’s administration in a 660-23 vote with two abstentions.

The union, which represents 1,700 lecturers across U-M’s three campuses, shared information of the vote with the university on Sept. 19.

LEO and university officials had been negotiating for nine months before coming to a tentative agreement on Sept. 13.

Over the contract’s three-year term, median lecturer salary will increase 15.8% across all U-M campuses, and minimum salaries for lecturers at U-M’s Dearborn and Flint campuses will increase by $10,000 by the end of the agreement.

One of LEO’s key objectives during the negotiating process was to achieve minimum-pay parity. The agreement will see the minimum salary for lecturers to rise to $51,000.

“In addition to eliminating the difference in minimum salaries among the three campuses, the new contract also addresses ‘leapfrogging’ concerns about the salaries of long-serving lecturers to stay ahead of newer lecturers, adds longevity pay to the contract and provides significant annual increases on all three campuses,” reads a U-M release.

Under the contract, annual salaries will be increased across all three campuses by 2.25%, 2.75% and 3.25%.

Other employment provisions like benefits eligibility, sick pay and layoff are also covered in the contract.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

