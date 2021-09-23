Wellness-focused EVEN Hotel reopens in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The wellness and lifestyle concept EVEN Hotel Ann Arbor has reopened.

Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotel helps guests stay active with on-demand exercise videos and fitness equipment in every room. It also emphasizes eating well, with plenty of healthy offerings at the brand’s Cork & Kale restaurant.

EVEN Hotel Ann Arbor features 107 guest rooms and suites and it located 2.3 miles from University of Michigan’s campus. It offers fitness centers that are double the size of traditional hotel gyms and state-of-the-art equipment.

“We are incredibly excited to be open once again – hosting visitors and locals alike and giving them a chance to experience the eclectic flavor of this city in a way that doesn’t compromise on health and wellness,” Daniel Fine, Managing Director and Owner of EVEN Hotel Ann Arbor said in a statement. “Since we have been closed, personal health and mindfulness has gained even more importance, and we are proud to be a brand that puts well-being at the forefront of how we provide hospitality.”

According to a news release, EVEN Ann Arbor is offering the following packages to celebrate the reopening:

Best Flex with Breakfast : Enjoy breakfast for two at the hotel’s signature Cork & Kale restaurant

3X Points : Register to earn double points starting on your second stay and triple points on 3+ stays

Stay Longer & Save: Stay for 3 nights or more and enjoy special savings

EVEN Hotel Ann Arbor is located at 600 Briarwood Circle.

To learn more about EVEN Hotel Ann Arbor, visit ihg.com.