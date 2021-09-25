Partly Cloudy icon
63º
wdiv logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Public Schools hosting virtual job fair Wednesday, Thursday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Teachers, Education, Learning, Public Schools
Preschoolers arrive to school in Ann Arbor on March 25, 2021.
Preschoolers arrive to school in Ann Arbor on March 25, 2021. (Kevin Karr | Ann Arbor Public Schools)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Sign up for a virtual interview with Ann Arbor Public Schools.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the public school system is hosting a virtual job fair as it searches to fill positions in all subjects and grade levels.

Those who sign up will have 15-minute interviews over Zoom sometime between 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday or 9 a.m.-noon on Thursday.

Possible attendees have until noon on Tuesday to sign up.

Open positions include teachers in different subjects, special education teachers, teacher assistants, childcare workers and supervisors.

Apply through the AAPS website.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email