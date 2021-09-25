Ann Arbor Public Schools hosting virtual job fair Wednesday, Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Sign up for a virtual interview with Ann Arbor Public Schools.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the public school system is hosting a virtual job fair as it searches to fill positions in all subjects and grade levels.
Those who sign up will have 15-minute interviews over Zoom sometime between 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday or 9 a.m.-noon on Thursday.
Possible attendees have until noon on Tuesday to sign up.
Open positions include teachers in different subjects, special education teachers, teacher assistants, childcare workers and supervisors.
Apply through the AAPS website.
