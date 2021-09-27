Here’s where eligible residents can get their COVID booster shot in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw County will be offering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine starting this week.

Those who are eligible for booster shots at this point in time may receive a new dose six months after their second dose.

Eligible individuals include:

Adults age 65+ and those living in long-term care facilities

Adults age 50-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions

Adults age 18-64 for people whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

Adults age 18-49 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions *should consider* a booster, based on an assessment of their individual benefits and risks and consultation with their health care provider.

The Washtenaw County Health Department will begin offering booster shots at its regular walk-in clinic on Tuesday at the department’s offices at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti.

Walk-in clinic hours:

Tuesday: 9-11:30 a.m., 1-3:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday: 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Thursday: 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Friday: 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

In addition to the health department, local health care providers and pharmacies will also be offering booster shots.

Booster shots are not yet available for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone over the age of 12 and in need of a COVID vaccine is encouraged to visit the walk-in clinic to receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (age 18+) vaccines. No appointments necessary.