Man charged after fake police badge, guns found in vehicle

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 63-year-old man has been charged with false representation as a peace officer after a fake badge, two handguns and a shotgun were found in a vehicle which was off the road with a flat tire in Washtenaw County.

George Galbraith also was arraigned Friday in Ann Arbor district court on weapons charges, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.

A conservation officer was patrolling Sept. 21 in Northfield Township, west of Detroit, when he saw a vehicle down an embankment.

A man inside the vehicle held up what turned out to be a fake badge and said he worked for an area police department. The officer later found the weapons and a gun belt containing a handcuff case. The man also was wearing a coat with a zip-on attachment that read “POLICE.”

The Associated Press was unable Tuesday night to find a telephone number for Galbraith of Clarkston or determine if he has a lawyer.