Annual Mayor’s Green Fair to close streets in downtown Ann Arbor Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Drivers headed through downtown Tree Town will run into congestion on Friday as the 20th annual Mayor’s Green Fair closes three streets between 3-11 p.m.
The annual event is having its first fall fair to showcase the city’s sustainability efforts, green practices by local businesses and A2ZERO contributors.
Here’s which roads will be closed:
- South Main Street between West William Street and Huron Street
- Liberty Street from South Ashley Street to South Fourth Avenue
- Washington Street between South Ashley Street to South Fourth Avenue
