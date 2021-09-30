Partly Cloudy icon
Annual Mayor’s Green Fair to close streets in downtown Ann Arbor Friday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Photo | Sarah M. Parlette
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Drivers headed through downtown Tree Town will run into congestion on Friday as the 20th annual Mayor’s Green Fair closes three streets between 3-11 p.m.

The annual event is having its first fall fair to showcase the city’s sustainability efforts, green practices by local businesses and A2ZERO contributors.

Here’s which roads will be closed:

  • South Main Street between West William Street and Huron Street
  • Liberty Street from South Ashley Street to South Fourth Avenue
  • Washington Street between South Ashley Street to South Fourth Avenue

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

