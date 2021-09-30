Annual Mayor’s Green Fair to close streets in downtown Ann Arbor Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Drivers headed through downtown Tree Town will run into congestion on Friday as the 20th annual Mayor’s Green Fair closes three streets between 3-11 p.m.

The annual event is having its first fall fair to showcase the city’s sustainability efforts, green practices by local businesses and A2ZERO contributors.

Here’s which roads will be closed:

South Main Street between West William Street and Huron Street

Liberty Street from South Ashley Street to South Fourth Avenue

Washington Street between South Ashley Street to South Fourth Avenue

