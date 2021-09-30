Check out Ann Arbor’s new coffee spots for International Coffee Day

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday, enjoy your daily cup of joe at one of Ann Arbor’s new coffee spots.

In celebration of International Coffee Day, we’re making a list of the latest cafes waking up the Tree Town caffeine scene.

Let’s get started:

M-36 COFFEE ROASTERS CAFE (1101 S. University Ave.)

Filling the coffee void left by the closing of Espresso Royale, M-36 is bringing specialty roasted coffee beans back to the South University area.

The coffee spot, and its sister Whitmore Lake roastery, is led by the former master roaster of Espresso Royale and will continue to sell the beans Espresso Royale fans love along with its own blends, its website says.

Look for the big, red Coffee Roasters sign with an M36 road sign.

STRAY HEN CAFE (403 E. Washington St.)

On the corner of Washington and Division, Stray Hen Cafe is the Ann Arbor location of the midwest franchise of the same name.

The cafe and eatery took over the former Wilma’s corner spot in the YOUnion Ann Arbor. It serves up coffee, espresso drinks, teas, breakfast foods, salads, sandwiches and other lunch eats every day between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DOZER COFFEE (112 Jackson Plaza)

Technically, Dozer isn’t yet open but you can still try its coffee thanks to sister company HOMES Brewery. Coming sometime in the fall, the roaster and cafe is the newest venture from the Tree Town brewery.

The coffee spot will sell specialty coffee, scratch donuts, breakfast and lunch fare at the upcoming HOMES campus, according to an interview HOMES Marketing Director Alissa Kline had with the publication Sprudge.

Order 12 ounces of Dozer “House Blend” beans online for pickup on Ann Arbor’s west side to try at home.