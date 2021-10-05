Ann Arbor Art Center opens call for entries for annual Holiday Shop

An event at the Ann Arbor Art Center.

ANN ARBOR – Are you a local or regional artist and want a chance to expand sales of your handmade work?

The Ann Arbor Art Center has opened a call for entries for handmade works of art for its annual Holiday Shop. The shop showcases and sells the works in-person and online.

Interested candidates should submit up to give photographs of their current pieces. The Art Center is currently seeking works from all mediums, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, fibers, sculpture and 2D artwork.

A committee of A2AC staff, external artists and community members will jury all submissions.

The entry fee for artists is $20 and applications can be submitted here.

Application and event schedule:

Oct. 18: Submission Deadline

Oct. 21: Artists Notified of Jury Results via email

Oct. 22-Nov. 7: Artwork Drop-off (by appointment only)

Dec. 30: Holiday Shop Closes

January 4-January 16: Pick-up of artwork (by appointment only)

For more information about the A2AC, visit annarborartcenter.org.