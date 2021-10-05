Ann Arbor District Library expands daily service hours in October

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Exciting changes are taking place at the Ann Arbor District Library.

Starting Oct. 18, the Tree Town library system will extend its daily operating hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Patrons will also have early access to the Westgate branch when Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea opens at 9 a.m, AADL said in an update. While library-goers can use the building, tables and chairs, desk service will not start until 10 a.m.

Earlier this month, the library system added more than 10,000 videos to stream to its online catalog. Patrons at home can sign into their online library accounts to watch episodes from popular series, select HBO miniseries, Rick Steves travel videos and Ken Burns documentaries.

AADL has also brought back the popular interlibrary loan (ILL) service, which helps bookworms to get books, music scores, government documents, dissertations, microfilm and even pamphlets from other libraries.

Ad

Alongside the return of ILL, is the return of overdue fees on MeLCat and interlibrary loan media; however, AADL will continue to not charge fees when its materials are overdue, the update says.

Visitors will also find the newly-returned Express Shelves at library branches. The shelves carry recently-released books and DVDs for in-person checkout.

Read the latest service update here.