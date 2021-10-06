Lights, camera, burgers: Blimpy Burger temporarily closes for filming Tuesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Tuesday, Ann Arbor’s much-loved Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as cameras rolled.

The townie favorite will reportedly be making a return appearance to the Food Network’s popular “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” show.

“Sorry for any inconvenience and we will post soon about when you can catch us on TV,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post, which has since been deleted.

Blimpy Burger was started by Jim Schafer in 1953 on South Division Street then changed hands in 1993. Under owner Rich Magner, who worked at the custom burger joint when he was in college, the eatery moved to its current location on South Ashley Street in 2012.

Blimpy Burger first appeared on the Food Network back in 2008. It has made also appearances on the Big 10 Network, Travel Channel, and different news stations in southeast Michigan, including Local 4.

Ad

Earlier this year, votes from A4 readers secured it a spot in our A4 Top 10 list. It was also the most voted for Ann Arbor eatery in the BBQ & Burgers category.

The beloved downtown eatery will be open for its normal hours on Wednesday, October 6.

Check out Blimpy Burger’s 2019 appearance on Live in the D below: