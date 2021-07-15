A4 Top 10: See which Ann Arbor eateries were voted best in their category

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Way back in June we asked you to nominate and vote for your favorite eateries around Tree Town.

With the Top 10 released earlier this month, we took another look at the numbers to see which eateries are fan favorites based on category.

Here are the top-voted eateries in their category:

BBQ & BURGERS: Krazy Kim’s Blimpy Burgers (304 S. Ashley St.)

Ann Arbor’s oldest hamburger joint has been slinging patties since 1953. Hungry eaters can customize their order by stacking up to 5 patties, upgrading to special buns and loading up on the toppings.

TACOS: Chela’s Restaurant & Taqueira (693 S. Maple Rd.)

Located on Tree Town’s west side, the unassuming Mexican restaurant and taqueria is a well-loved go-to for tamales, platters, tacos, tortas, elotes, burritos and more.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY & COMFORT FOOD - TIE

Ad

Nick’s Original House of Pancakes (3030 Lohr Cir.)

Open early at 7 a.m., the southside eatery has an extensive breakfast and lunch menu filled with pancakes (duh!), jumbo omelets, french toast, Belgian waffles, burgers, deli sandwiches and salads.

Cardamom Restaurant (1739 Plymouth Rd.)

Serving up warm and comforting meals, the northside restaurant offers Indian classics like chicken biryani, paneer tikka masala and gulab jamun between 4-9 p.m. five days a week. Temporarily closed for dine-in services, eaters can order carryout online through the Cardamom website.

SUSHI & NOODLES: Yotsuba Japanese Restaurant & Bar (2222 Hogback Rd.)

Tucked away near the corner of Washtenaw Avenue and Hogback Road, Yotsuba is a minimalist space with a massive menu. The Japanese restaurant serves up seafood, sushi, sake, hot and cold noodles as well as dinner sets and specialties.

Ad

SANDWICHES: Zingerman’s Delicatessen (422 Detroit St.)

Nationally known for its Reuben sandwich, the Detroit Street deli has been a fan favorite of townies, tourists and students since 1982. In addition to lip-smacking sandwiches, the deli has a specialty foods grocery area, patio seating and online ordering.

FINE DINING - TIE

Weber’s Restaurant (3050 Jackson Ave.)

Weber’s has been providing the steakhouse experience to eaters since 1937 making it the westside Ann Arbor spot for fine dining. Known for its stained glass windows, baby grand piano and elegant ambiance, the restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and even late-night fare.

Pacific Rim by Kana (114 W. Liberty St.)

Once a small, family-owned Korean restaurant near the University of Michigan Hospital, Pacific Rim by Kana has grown into its downtown Ann Arbor location while growing its reputation for mouth-watering meals. The Liberty Street restaurant serves pan-Asian cuisine with a focus on hospitality and good food.

Ad

VEGAN/VEGETARIAN: Seva Ann Arbor (2541 Jackson Ave.)

Seva has been a vegetarian go-to for Ann Arborites since 1973 when it originally opened downtown. Now in the Westgate Shopping Center, the veggie-friendly spot has a menu of creative comfort food, salads, sandwiches and house-made desserts.

KOREAN: Seoul Garden (3125 Boardwalk Dr.)

One of few southside eateries nominated, Seoul Garden cooks up noodles, hot pot, Bento boxes, sushi, Bibimbap, and even Korean BBQ take-home kits.

LUNCH DEALS & TAKEOUT: Ray’s Red Hots (629 E. University Ave.)

Open until 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday, the downtown hotdog spot is ready to satisfy late-night snack attacks. Ray’s has been feeding hungry students with a huge menu of hotdogs, sausages, burgers, sandwiches, waffle fries, chips and milkshakes.

BREAKFAST & BRUNCH - THREE-WAY TIE

Zingerman’s Roadhouse (2501 Jackson Ave.)

Ad

Offering a bevy of meal options, the Roadhouse is a townie go-to for good eats on Ann Arbor’s westside. Hungry eaters can dine-in, carry out and even take home reheatable family feasts including sides, signature sauces, desserts, wine and, of course, some meat.

Northside Grill (1015 Broadway St.)

Another townie go-to, Northside Grill was established in 1993. The family dinner offers dine-in and carryout breakfast and lunch menus including breakfast favorites, hashbrown skillets, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, seafood, and so much more.

Nick’s Original House of Pancakes (3030 Lohr Cir.)

Open early at 7 a.m., the southside eatery has an extensive breakfast and lunch menu filled with pancakes (duh!), jumbo omelets, french toast, Belgian waffles, burgers, deli sandwiches and salads.