University of Michigan: COVID activity continues to decrease on Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan officials reported on Tuesday that COVID activity continues to decline on the Ann Arbor campus.

As of Oct. 5, test positivity rates remained low for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. According to the update, 736 tests were performed at University Health Service last week and 20 came back positive, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.7%.

Additionally, test positivity for strep was 6.2% and no one tested positive for RSV or influenza.

All students with confirmed COVID cases were experiencing mild symptoms, officials said.

“Consistent with the individual testing data, wastewater surveillance has demonstrated a steady decline in COVID activity on and around the U-M campus and currently shows very low activity,” read the update.

This comes as COVID activity in the surrounding Ann Arbor community rising slightly over the past week and Washtenaw County’s continued classification as a High Level area for community spread according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Risk scale.

Currently, cases among U-M students make up for 7% of the total cases in Washtenaw County, and the school’s Quarantine & Isolation Housing’s occupancy now stands at 3.8%.

Self-reported vaccination rates as of Oct. 6 across the Ann Arbor campus and Michigan Medicine:

Students: 96%

Faculty: 96%

Staff: 87%

The University of Michigan has a COVID-19 vaccine requirement in place for all students, faculty and staff on all three campuses, including its health system Michigan Medicine. Some religious and medical exemptions have been granted.

