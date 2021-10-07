Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

10th annual Boo Bash returns this year to Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Candy corn.
Candy corn. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Get dressed up and head over to Briarwood Mall for a spook-tacular Halloween event.

Briarwood Mall will host its 10th annual Boo Bash celebration on Oct. 28 and people of all ages are invited.

From 4-7 p.m., enjoy trick-or-treating and family-friendly entertainment at the free event.

Participating retailers will be handing out candy for trick-or-treating from 4-5:30 p.m. Ann Arbor’s very own spooky violinist Violin Monster will also be on site.

Enjoy several family-friendly activities including photo stations, a magic show from A2 Magic’s Jeff Wawrzaszek, performances by University of Michigan’s Groove performance group and more from 5:30-7 p.m.

Briarwood Mall is located at 100 Briarwood Circle.

