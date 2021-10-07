10th annual Boo Bash returns this year to Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Get dressed up and head over to Briarwood Mall for a spook-tacular Halloween event.

Briarwood Mall will host its 10th annual Boo Bash celebration on Oct. 28 and people of all ages are invited.

From 4-7 p.m., enjoy trick-or-treating and family-friendly entertainment at the free event.

Read: Enjoy animal encounters at this Halloween-themed event in Ann Arbor

Participating retailers will be handing out candy for trick-or-treating from 4-5:30 p.m. Ann Arbor’s very own spooky violinist Violin Monster will also be on site.

Enjoy several family-friendly activities including photo stations, a magic show from A2 Magic’s Jeff Wawrzaszek, performances by University of Michigan’s Groove performance group and more from 5:30-7 p.m.

Ad

Briarwood Mall is located at 100 Briarwood Circle.