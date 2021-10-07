University of Michigan report shows more than 2,100 claims of abuse by Dr. Robert Anderson

The University of Michigan’s annual security and fire safety report saw a huge jump in sex crimes in 2020. As the report explains, it’s attributable to the complaints filed against Dr. Robert Anderson once the investigation went public.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan’s annual security and fire safety report saw a huge jump in sex crimes in 2020. As the report explains, it’s attributable to the complaints filed against Dr. Robert Anderson once the investigation went public.

Of the 1,212 rape accusations, 1,194 were against Anderson. Of the 947 fondling complaints, 916 are against Anderson as well as one off-campus rape.

On Wednesday, the university said these are 2,111 reports of abuse and not unique victims.

Former football player Jon Vaughn, for example, filed multiple reports with the university of multiple instances of abuse as his recollections became clearer.

The report also notes that much of the reporting on Anderson’s abuse was done through anonymous reporting platforms and used vague language, making it difficult to get exact numbers. In some cases, the reports that were vague and anonymous did not allow the university to follow up to detail where and when and how often, or if reported abuses were duplicated.

The survivors who came forward publicly thus far have been anything by vague.

Survivors of Nassar, Anderson push for change in Lansing

Survivors of Larry Nassar joined forces with survivors of Robert Anderson in Lansing Thursday, Sept. 30.

They testified before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in support of two bills that aim to hold government workers accountable and giving abuse survivors more time to file for damages.

During much of the testimony, survivors and lawmakers became emotional and frustrated over the descriptions of assault and the trauma survivors live with.

The two House Bills are separate, but work in tandem. House Bill 4306 would change the statute of limitations on civil sexual assault cases to 10 years from the reporting age of 28 and six years after that. It also allows victims to accrue damages for years after their assault.

