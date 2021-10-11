Ann Arbor’s downtown trick-or-treating returns this year

ANN ARBOR – Good news, families.

The Main Street Area Association’s Downtown Trick-or-Treating is back this year after being canceled in 2020 due to health concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., goblins, superheroes, princesses, ghosts and more will be welcome to trick-or-treat outside more than 30 participating local businesses.

The event, now in its 20th year, is a big hit with local families and allows store owners and employees to engage with the community through treats, costumes and Halloween displays.

Look for black and orange balloons outside the shops -- these will indicate which businesses are participating.

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

“Downtown Trick-or-Treating brings joy to the neighborhood,” Sandra Andrade, Executive Director of Main Street Area Association said in a statement. “The business community enjoys this event almost as much as the children. I highly recommend making your way downtown between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Halloween whether or not you have kids in tow, it’s a lot of fun and worth the trip!”

This year, an all-new costume parade will take place down Main Street. Those interested in participating are asked to meet at Main and William at 11 a.m.

All attendees are asked to bring masks as some businesses require them.

For a trick-or-treating map and other downtown Halloween happenings, visit mainstreetannarbor.org.