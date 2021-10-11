Partly Cloudy icon
Ann Arbor’s downtown trick-or-treating returns this year

Event free, open to public

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Main Street Treat Parade on Oct. 31, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)
ANN ARBOR – Good news, families.

The Main Street Area Association’s Downtown Trick-or-Treating is back this year after being canceled in 2020 due to health concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., goblins, superheroes, princesses, ghosts and more will be welcome to trick-or-treat outside more than 30 participating local businesses.

The event, now in its 20th year, is a big hit with local families and allows store owners and employees to engage with the community through treats, costumes and Halloween displays.

Look for black and orange balloons outside the shops -- these will indicate which businesses are participating.

“Downtown Trick-or-Treating brings joy to the neighborhood,” Sandra Andrade, Executive Director of Main Street Area Association said in a statement. “The business community enjoys this event almost as much as the children. I highly recommend making your way downtown between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Halloween whether or not you have kids in tow, it’s a lot of fun and worth the trip!”

This year, an all-new costume parade will take place down Main Street. Those interested in participating are asked to meet at Main and William at 11 a.m.

All attendees are asked to bring masks as some businesses require them.

For a trick-or-treating map and other downtown Halloween happenings, visit mainstreetannarbor.org.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

