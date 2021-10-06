Department of Justice reviewing decision to not charge FBI agents in Nassar investigation

With officials taking a closer look into the FBI agents who mishandles the Larry Investigation, new information has come to light about what happened when gymnasts first reported to investigators.

The emotionally charged testimony last month from former Olympic gymnasts to Congress conveyed their anger toward the FBI for not stopping Larry Nassar.

On Tuesday, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco revealed to the Senate Judiciary Committee that new information has come in about two former agents who have been accused of mishandling complaints and investigation about Nassar. One of the agents was fired while the other retired early in 2018.

“The survivors who testified so bravely last month deserved better than they got from the FBI and from the Justice Department. The IG documented inexcusable, unacceptable failure, some of them quite fundamental failures, a lack of urgency, a lack of care for the victims who we have a duty to protect,” Monaco said.

Monaco is not saying what the new information is but the Justice Department is now urgently reviewing the decision not to prosecute.

