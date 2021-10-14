Manchester schools superintendent meets with parents over mask mandate

On Wednesday, Manchester Community Schools parents, staff members and some students met at the Manchester High School football stadium with superintendent Bradley Bezeau. They were there to discuss the division caused by the mask mandate issued by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

MANCHESTER, Mich. – On Wednesday, Manchester Community Schools parents, staff members and some students met at the Manchester High School football stadium with superintendent Bradley Bezeau. They were there to discuss the division caused by the mask mandate issued by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

“We needed to come together as a community tonight, as a school community here in Manchester. There’s been a lot of divisive issues within our school community about COVID-19,” Bezeau said.

The meeting comes a little more than a month after the incident at the high school where students showed up to school without wearing a mask back in September.

Bezeau is now asking parents for solutions and compromise.

“I think they were creative. I think that being outside more for some of our students, I think they would love that. There was a solution in regard to outdoor experiences and outdoor classrooms,” Bezeau said.

Bezeau addressed if the school district would continue to follow the mask mandate, but as he was answering that question, the interview was interrupted.

