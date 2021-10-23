Clear icon
All About Ann Arbor

Michigan tops Northwestern, 33-7, to remain undefeated ahead of Michigan State

Undefeated Wolverines will now travel to East Lansing to face undefeated Spartans

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines remain undefeated after beating the Northwestern Wildcats, 33-7, on Saturday at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

No. 6-ranked Michigan (7-0) now will take on in-state rival No. 9 Michigan State (7-0) next week (Saturday, Oct. 30) in East Lansing.

The football teams are both undefeated heading into this game for the first time since 2010. Michigan State won that game in 2010, in Ann Arbor, 34–17. The Spartans also won the most recent meeting last year in Ann Arbor, 27-24.

The undefeated Spartans are in a bye week this weekend. They beat Indiana, 20-15, last weekend to improve to 7-0.

Both Michigan and Michigan State could move up in the AP College Football Rankings released Sunday.

