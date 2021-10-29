Pediatric patients at Mott Children’s Hospital enjoy ‘reverse trick-or-treating’

A patient at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital enjoys an activity during the hospital's annual Halloween event.

ANN ARBOR – Patients at University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital got into the Halloween spirit with the hospital’s annual “reverse trick-or-treating” celebrations.

Staff with Mott Child and Family Life delivered costumes donated by Spirit of Children and Halloween candy and crafts to each child’s bedside.

“We’re so grateful for Spirit of Children’s longstanding tradition of helping our Little Victors enjoy Halloween festivities during their hospital stay,” chief operating officer of Mott and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital Luanne Thomas Ewald said in a release.

“Spirit of Children’s ongoing support of our Child and Family Life programs also helps us provide meaningful opportunities for play, distraction, and holiday celebrations that help improve the hospital experience for children and their families all year long.”

A nonprofit arm of Spirit Halloween, Spirit of Children donates 100% of its proceeds to local pediatric hospitals to help make the experience more comfortable for patients and families.

Ad

Spirit of Halloween has donated more than $625,000 to the Mott Child and Family Life department since 2010. In addition to “reverse trick-or-treating,” the funds have supported other initiatives, including art therapy and the donation of video games and distraction items, to benefit patients.

Meanwhile, staff in Mott’s NICU shared these adorable photos of babies dressed up in cozy Halloween costumes.

Staff at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital NICU dress up babies in Halloween costumes. (C.S. Mott Children's Hospital | Michigan Medicine)

Staff at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital NICU dress up babies in Halloween costumes. (C.S. Mott Children's Hospital | Michigan Medicine)

Staff at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital NICU dress up babies in Halloween costumes. (C.S. Mott Children's Hospital | Michigan Medicine)