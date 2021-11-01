Michigan Medicine patients can now access their COVID-19 vaccination record, test results via app

A man shows a negative COVID-19 test together with his cellphone QR code in a set up for rapid new coronavirus testing in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 disease and the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

ANN ARBOR – As more venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry, Michigan Medicine has launched a new digital display for its patients to show at events in the form of a text or a QR code.

Instead of carrying your CDC-issued vaccine card around, patients with University of Michigan Health can now access and display a digital copy of their vaccination record or recent test results -- if the test was conducted at U-M -- through the MyUofMHealth patient portal.

“We are committed to offering patients easy access to their health information,” Associate Medical Director for Virtual Care and Associate Chief Medical Information Officer Margaret Punch said in a release. “The MyUofMHealth patient portal is a key way for patients to access health records including immunization records and test results.”

U-M Health patients who received their COVID vaccine elsewhere can still merge their information in the patient portal by searching for their vaccination record in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, a statewide COVID-19 vaccine database.

Are you a U-M Health patient? You can get started with the process at myuofmhealth.org.

