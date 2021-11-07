Ann Arbor Fire Department responds to carbon monoxide incident Saturday

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck is parked outside the Forest Avenue Parking Structure, where wet drills are taking place on June 3, 2021. In the distance, more trainings are taking place at University Towers.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – At 2:47 a.m. Saturday morning Ann Arbor firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide incident outside Pioneer High School.

Overnight travel trailers in the high school parking lot were running numerous generators close to each other and other trailers, officials said.

Firefighters checked the trailers with air monitors and moved the generators away from each other and nearby trailers.

The parked trailers were in town for the Michigan Wolverines football game on Saturday.

There were no injuries but the situation could have been fatal, officials said in a social media post. Three men were killed by carbon monoxide exposure at the Faster Horses country music festival at the Michigan International Speedway this past summer.

Fire department officials cautioned the community to keep generators outside and at least 15 feet away from other structures and to avoid placing them in clusters.