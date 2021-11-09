Hyperion Coffee Co. expands into downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – “8 days a week” says a sign in the window of Hyperion Coffee Co.’s new Ann Arbor cafe.

The recently opened space on Liberty Street is introducing Tree Town coffee drinkers to the Ypsilanti-based coffee roaster.

Coffee beans from the local business are sold or used by several Washtenaw County businesses including Argus Farm Stop, Plum Market, The Songbird Cafe, People’s Food Co-op and Lab Cafe.

The new cafe offers a large menu including Hyperion coffee, tea, specialty drinks, nitro cold brew and locally-made treats.

Visitors can also grab beans, coffee accessories and Hyperion swag, like tumblers and mugs.

Having softly opened earlier this week, those wanting to visit before the grand opening on Friday can stop by between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Hyperion Coffee Co. Ann Arbor spot is at 111 W. Liberty St.