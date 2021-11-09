Michigan Medicine’s Gifts of Art wins international award

ANN ARBOR – The National Organization of Arts in Health announced its annual International Arts in Health Awards in late October, and Michigan Medicine’s Gifts of Art program tied for first place.

The awards, which honor organizations and individuals who use visual or performing arts to support health care, community and educational needs, were presented virtually this year during NOAH’s annual National Conference.

Michigan Medicine placed first in the Arts Building Resilience category for its Gifts of Art: Hamsa Hands are Healing Hands for Michigan Medicine. The project, which distributed more than 1,000 free art kits, aimed to relieve stress of the health system’s employees during the pandemic.

According to a Michigan Medicine release, Hamsa Hands was a “diverse, collaborative project providing a small but meaningful break for faculty, staff, learners, and the health system community at large to help to prevent burnout and cultivate resiliency.”

The annual awards recognize artists and arts in health programs around the country. In order to qualify, the programs “must demonstrate measurable improvement in the health and well-being of the intended population.”

To learn more about Hamsa Hands are Healing Hands, click here.

See NOAH’s full list of winners here.