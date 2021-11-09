57º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan Veterans Week features stories of service, musical performances and more

Many events livestreamed

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, University of Michigan, U-M, Veterans Day, Veterans, Veterans Week, Military, Navy, Army, Air Force, Service Members, Panels, Panel Discussion, Events, Ann Arbor Events, Discussion, Music, Flag-Raising, Flag Lowering, ROTC, Military Service, Washtenaw County
Credit: Michigan Photography

ANN ARBOR – Veterans Week at the University of Michigan is in full swing and features an extensive lineup of events through Friday for the community to attend.

Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public.

Events include lectures, panels, stories of service and musical performances.

Many events will take place in the Michigan Union and the Michigan League including a discussion on living with PTSD, a panel comparing the Vietnam and Afghanistan wars, a panel featuring female veterans and a veteran graduate student panel.

Other event locations include the Ross School of Business, the School of Education and Rackham Auditorium.

A flag raising and flag lowering by U-M ROTC members on the Diag is also scheduled on Thursday.

For a full lineup of events, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email