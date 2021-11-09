University of Michigan Veterans Week features stories of service, musical performances and more

ANN ARBOR – Veterans Week at the University of Michigan is in full swing and features an extensive lineup of events through Friday for the community to attend.

Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public.

Events include lectures, panels, stories of service and musical performances.

Many events will take place in the Michigan Union and the Michigan League including a discussion on living with PTSD, a panel comparing the Vietnam and Afghanistan wars, a panel featuring female veterans and a veteran graduate student panel.

"Variations on the Navy Hymn" will ring from Lurie Tower today on the 1:30 pm concert, part of our weeklong tribute to U-M Veterans Week https://t.co/ybEbfY3lvB — Michigan Carillons 🔔 (@GoBlueBells) November 9, 2021

Other event locations include the Ross School of Business, the School of Education and Rackham Auditorium.

A flag raising and flag lowering by U-M ROTC members on the Diag is also scheduled on Thursday.

For a full lineup of events, click here.