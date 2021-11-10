Annual Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival to feature 20 author talks over four weeks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Tuesday, Nov. 21, the 34th Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival will bring the talents of more than 20 authors to Tree Town readers.
Hosted by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor, the annual celebration of literary talent will run until Thursday, Dec.16, and includes author talks over zoom and a cooking demo.
The talks are free and open to the public. Registration is not required and those interested can access Zoom links through the book festival website.
In 2020, the festival moved online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s the schedule:
- Sunday, Nov. 21: Corey Rosen at 7 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 22: Ami Ayalon at 1 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 29: Heather Cabot at 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 30: Naomi Ragen at 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 2: Pam Jenoff at 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 5: Cooking Demo with Avery Robinson at 1 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 6: Ruth Behar at 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 7: Einat Nathan at 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 7: Lisa Goldberg, Merelyn Chalmers, Natanya Eskin and Jacqui Israel at 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 8: Rachel Beanland at 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 9: Ian Kerner at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 12: Daniel Sokatch at 1 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 13: James McAuley at 1 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 13: Abbe Greenberg and Maggie Sarachek at 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 14: Jonathan Dunsky at 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 14: Heather Dune Macadam at 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 15: Tracy Walder at 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 15: Robert Lefkowitz at 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 16: Louie Kemp at 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 16: Ira Rosen at 7 p.m.