Annual Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival to feature 20 author talks over four weeks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Tuesday, Nov. 21, the 34th Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival will bring the talents of more than 20 authors to Tree Town readers.

Hosted by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor, the annual celebration of literary talent will run until Thursday, Dec.16, and includes author talks over zoom and a cooking demo.

The talks are free and open to the public. Registration is not required and those interested can access Zoom links through the book festival website.

In 2020, the festival moved online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sample HTML block

Here’s the schedule: