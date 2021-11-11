Manpower to host virtual hiring events in November

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Manpower, Inc. of Southeastern Michigan is looking to hire test drivers for a two-day project in Ann Arbor in December.

During the project, candidates will walk on a test track and operate vehicles, bikes, and electric scooters while researchers gather information.

To find its test drivers, Manpower is hosting three virtual hiring fairs on Wednesdays throughout November.

Event dates are Wednesday, Nov. 10; Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Applicants can schedule a virtual interview online through the Manpower sign-up site.

Those chosen must be able to pass pre-employment requirements, such as drug screening and immunizations/vaccinations, the site says.

Test drivers will be paid $16 per hour for work from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 6, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Find more information or sign up for a time slot here.