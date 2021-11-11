66º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County: Residents recycled more than 88,000 lbs of waste on August Clean-Up Day

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Whitmore Lake, Chelsea, Saline, Clean-Up Days, Recycle, Recycling, Household Waste, Community, Residents, Appliances, Electronics, Tires, Scrap Metal, Hazardous Waste, Waste
SCHOPSDORF, GERMANY - MARCH 09: Discarded car tires lie at a depot for wrecked and abandoned cars March 9, 2007 in Schopsdorf, Germany. The disposal of used tires is an environmental headache and waste tires present environmental, health, and safety hazards. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Sean Gallup,2007 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR – The results of Washtenaw County’s final Clean-Up Day of the season are in.

The county shared that its site at Eastern Michigan University collected 88,404 lbs of waste from 475 residents on Aug. 14.

In 2021, Washtenaw County held five Clean-Up days in the spring and summer to encourage residents to safely dispose of unwanted household items, including tires, appliances, scrap metal and more.

Drop-off sites for the 2021 season included Whitmore Lake High School, Lincoln High School, Saline High School and EMU.

Here’s what the county collected from residents during the final Clean-Up Day at EMU:

  • Household hazardous waste: 21,493 lbs
  • Bulky waste: 27,420 lbs
  • Tires: 2,200 lbs
  • Scrap metal: 1,380 lbs
  • Recyclables: 8,978 lbs
  • Freon appliances: 2,920 lbs
  • Electronics: 24,013 lbs

Clean-Up Days are for Washtenaw County residents only. Materials from businesses, nonprofits, government agencies and other organizations are not be accepted.

For more information on Clean-Up Days, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email