Washtenaw County: Residents recycled more than 88,000 lbs of waste on August Clean-Up Day

ANN ARBOR – The results of Washtenaw County’s final Clean-Up Day of the season are in.

The county shared that its site at Eastern Michigan University collected 88,404 lbs of waste from 475 residents on Aug. 14.

In 2021, Washtenaw County held five Clean-Up days in the spring and summer to encourage residents to safely dispose of unwanted household items, including tires, appliances, scrap metal and more.

Drop-off sites for the 2021 season included Whitmore Lake High School, Lincoln High School, Saline High School and EMU.

Here’s what the county collected from residents during the final Clean-Up Day at EMU:

Household hazardous waste: 21,493 lbs

Bulky waste: 27,420 lbs

Tires: 2,200 lbs

Scrap metal: 1,380 lbs

Recyclables: 8,978 lbs

Freon appliances: 2,920 lbs

Electronics: 24,013 lbs

Clean-Up Days are for Washtenaw County residents only. Materials from businesses, nonprofits, government agencies and other organizations are not be accepted.

