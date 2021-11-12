Ann Arbor: Emergency repairs to close portion of Division until early next week

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor announced on Friday morning that Division St. was closed at 8 a.m. for “emergency repairs” to underground communication utilities.

The section of the thoroughfare impacted by the work is between Huron Street and Ann. The bike lane on that section of road will also be closed for the duration of the work.

According to a city release, if you are traveling northbound on Division in a vehicle, you will be detoured west onto Huron Street, then north on Main Street, then east on Kingsley which will bring you back to Division.

City officials expect crews to complete repairs by Tuesday.

For updates regarding city road and lane closures, including a live traffic map, click here.