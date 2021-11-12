Ann Arbor’s 2021 KindleFest holiday celebration canceled for second year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Christmas shoppers will need to find a new holiday market to visit this year.

The Kerrytown District Association board announced the cancelation of the 2021 KindleFest celebration, Ann Arbor’s annual outdoor holiday night market.

“After much consideration, the Kerrytown district board has decided to cancel Kindlefest this year,” the board said on social media.

“We are a purely volunteer run neighborhood district with all the current leadership on the board composed of local business owners and leaders. The current situation for all the local business owners doesn’t allow us enough resources to host and coordinate everything that is required to have a successful Kindlefest event.”

This week’s announcement marks the second consecutive time the holiday market has been canceled since it was started in 2009. In 2020, KindleFest was canceled over health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event regularly brings artisans and hundreds of visitors to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market for a traditional German-inspired outdoor Christkindlmarkt on the first Friday of December.

In its statement, the Kerrytown board apologized for disappointing vendors and supporters of the traditional event.

KindleFest is anticipated to return in 2022, the association board said.