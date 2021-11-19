Here’s which Ann Arbor restaurants will help you get turkey on the table

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With fall flying by it’s easy to forget that Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

But don’t worry, Ann Arbor restaurants and businesses are ready to make sure you get turkey on the table along with several sides and dessert.

Here’s where you can get your Thanksgiving meal:

WEBER’S RESTAURANT (3050 Jackson Ave.)

A longtime townie favorite, Weber’s is offering dine-in and takeout Turkey Day options. Those wanting to eat-in can make reservations for lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. or for dinner between 4-8 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner entrees cost $25. Family-style to-go meals for 10 can be ordered in advance for $200. Learn more here.

GANDY DANCER (401 Depot St.)

Hungry eaters can try the Gandy Dancer’s exclusive three-course meal for another Thanksgiving dine-in option. Prices range from $32-$62. Choices include a traditional turkey dinner, crispy duck and filet mignon. Here’s the holiday menu.

CARLYLE GRILL (3660 Jackson Rd.)

Eaters not interested in a massive feast can pre-order Thanksgiving meals for $27 per person. The menu includes turkey, butternut squash, mashed potatoes, green beans and carrots, fresh bread and pies. Take a look here.

EAT (1906 Packard St. and 407 N. Fifth Ave.)

If you’re on team Thanksgiving sides, EAT has you covered. It is selling Reheat-and-Eat side dishes including soups, macaroni and cheese, roasted vegetables, salads, Brussel sprouts, stuffing and corn pudding. Pumpkin ginger pies and Michigan apple pies can also be ordered. Here’s the order form.

VINOLOGY (110 S. Main St.)

The Main Street restaurant is offering whole meals, bottles of wine, a la carte items and charcuterie boards. A Turkey Day meal for 8-12 costs $295 and includes a whole turkey, classic Thanksgiving sides and a pumpkin pie. Half portions and a la carte items can be found here.

ZINGERMAN’S DELICATESSEN (422 Detroit St.)

Thanksgiving Feasts from Zingerman’s are sold out but you can still order savory sides (like green bean casserole or sage and celery stuffing), appetizers, soup by the quart, bread, rolls, bottles of wine and Zingerman’s Bakehouse pies. Check out the menu here.

THE DIXBORO PROJECT (5400 Plymouth Rd.)

The Dixboro Project is taking orders for massive Thanksgiving feasts. A $400 package will get you a meal fit for 6-8 people that includes a 10lb organic Amish turkey, poached cranberries, glazed carrots, stuffing, assorted meats and cheeses and other sides. Here’s the menu.

FRESH FORAGE (5060 Jackson Rd.)

Pick up a Take-and-Bake Thanksgiving meal including an 8-12lb ready-to-roast turkey, apple greens salad, mashed sweet potatoes, seasonal vegetables, gravy and cranberry sauce. The $250 meal serves 4-6 people. Order here.

DETROIT STREET FILLING STATION

Wrap up your Thanksgiving feast with vegan-friendly cookie boxes and pies available for pick up on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 23 and 24. Place orders online.