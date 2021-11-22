37º
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ heading to Ann Arbor this weekend for The Game

Wolverines face Buckeyes on Saturday at Michigan Stadium

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

FILE - Fans cheer as the Michigan team takes the field at Michigan Stadium for an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan's Big House will be sitting empty when the leaves start to change this fall. From Ann Arbor to Los Angeles to Oxford, that most American of pursuits, college football, has either given up hope of getting in a traditional season or is flinging what amounts to a Hail Mary pass in a desperate attempt to hang on in the age of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File) (Tony Ding, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANN ARBOR – It’s going to be a big weekend in Ann Arbor.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” has announced it will come to Tree Town to cover Saturday’s rivalry game between University of Michigan and Ohio State.

GameDay recently covered the Wolverines’ loss to Michigan State in East Lansing on Oct. 30.

The last time the show was in Ann Arbor was in 2018 when the Wolverines defeated the Wisconsin Badgers. It set up on U-M’s Ingalls Mall with an appearance from the Michigan Marching Band and hundreds of fans.

Read: The Game: High stakes as Michigan and Ohio State meet again

GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis and features analysts Lee Corso, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit and former Wolverine and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard.

Both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes are heading into Saturday with 10-1 records. The Buckeyes lost to Oregon Ducks Football on Sept. 11 in Columbus.

Kickoff is at noon and the game will be aired on FOX.

Read: Michigan, Ohio State fans teaming up for annual blood battle to raise supply for American Red Cross

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

