ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ heading to Ann Arbor this weekend for The Game

ANN ARBOR – It’s going to be a big weekend in Ann Arbor.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” has announced it will come to Tree Town to cover Saturday’s rivalry game between University of Michigan and Ohio State.

GameDay recently covered the Wolverines’ loss to Michigan State in East Lansing on Oct. 30.

See you next week in Ann Arbor for @OhioStateFB vs. @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/ZGa558aTw9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2021

The last time the show was in Ann Arbor was in 2018 when the Wolverines defeated the Wisconsin Badgers. It set up on U-M’s Ingalls Mall with an appearance from the Michigan Marching Band and hundreds of fans.

Read: The Game: High stakes as Michigan and Ohio State meet again

GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis and features analysts Lee Corso, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit and former Wolverine and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard.

Welcome to Ann Arbor #BigNoonKickoff for the ga〽️e. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/W3niH0aFcf — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 22, 2021

Both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes are heading into Saturday with 10-1 records. The Buckeyes lost to Oregon Ducks Football on Sept. 11 in Columbus.

Kickoff is at noon and the game will be aired on FOX.

Read: Michigan, Ohio State fans teaming up for annual blood battle to raise supply for American Red Cross