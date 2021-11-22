ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ heading to Ann Arbor this weekend for The Game

ANN ARBOR – It’s going to be a big weekend in Ann Arbor.
ESPN’s “College GameDay” has announced it will come to Tree Town to cover Saturday’s rivalry game between University of Michigan and Ohio State.
GameDay recently covered the Wolverines’ loss to Michigan State in East Lansing on Oct. 30.
One of the greatest rivalries in sports 👏 🍿— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2021
See you next week in Ann Arbor for @OhioStateFB vs. @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/ZGa558aTw9
The last time the show was in Ann Arbor was in 2018 when the Wolverines defeated the Wisconsin Badgers. It set up on U-M’s Ingalls Mall with an appearance from the Michigan Marching Band and hundreds of fans.
GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis and features analysts Lee Corso, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit and former Wolverine and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard.
Adding more to the 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 22, 2021
Welcome to Ann Arbor #BigNoonKickoff for the ga〽️e. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/W3niH0aFcf
Both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes are heading into Saturday with 10-1 records. The Buckeyes lost to Oregon Ducks Football on Sept. 11 in Columbus.
Kickoff is at noon and the game will be aired on FOX.
