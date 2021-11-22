31º
Police seek information on shooting that killed 34-year-old Ypsilanti man

Laron Donta Henning died from his injuries

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a shooting in Ypsilanti Township that resulted in the death of 34-year-old Laron Donta Henning.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, sheriff’s office deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 1700 block of Smith Street.

Police said they found Henning, of Ypsilanti, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Gary Demonn Chambers, 27, was taken into custody at the scene after police discovered he reportedly shot Henning. Chambers is currently in the Washtenaw County Jail on a $500,000 bond for open murder, police said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the community for information related to the shooting. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Those with tips or information should call Detective Mike Babycz at babyczm@washtenaw.org or 734-260-9602 or the Sheriff Office’s Anonymous tips can be called into 734-973-7711.

