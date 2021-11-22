St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor makes list of Top 50 cardiovascular hospitals in US

ANN ARBOR, Mich – St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor is one of the best cardiovascular hospitals in the United States according to Fortune and IBM Watson Health’s latest rankings.

The annual Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study looked at 951 hospitals offering cardiovascular services across the country.

Hospitals named on the list this year outperformed their peers while maintaining high clinical performance, lower inpatient costs and better overall patient-hospital experiences, the study said.

“I’m very proud to receive recognition for our cardiovascular program, not only from national studies like this one, but from the communities and people we serve every day,” said St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Livingston president Alonzo Lewis. “When it comes to matters of the heart, patients throughout the state are choosing St. Joe’s.”

This year marks the 12th time the Ypsilanti hospital has been recognized.

The Fortune and IBM Watson Health study found that if all cardiovascular programs in U.S. hospitals were as effective as the Top 50 named on the list, an additional 6,400 lives and approximately $1.4 billion could be saved. Another 5,000 bypass and angioplasty patients would also be complication-free.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the hospitals recognized on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list are providing quality care in one of the most critical areas,” said IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals Program Leader Ekta Punwani. “Hospitals are constantly working to improve clinical and operational performance, and the exceptional organizations on this list demonstrate the standard for top performing cardiac care. Their benchmarks serve as a real-world checkpoint for cardiovascular care across the U.S.”

Other Michigan hospitals with the Top 50 include Ascension Borgess Hospital, McLaren Northern Michigan, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Beaumont Hospital Troy.

