Ann Arbor Art Center offering free Black Friday workshop for all ages

ANN ARBOR – Looking for something to do on Black Friday that doesn’t involve shopping with the masses?

The Ann Arbor Art Center is hosting a free magnet workshop for community members of all ages from 1-3 p.m. Participants can choose from a series of designs of magnetic winter characters or can design their own holiday-themed magnets.

The Art Center estimates that each project will take 30-45 minutes and participants are urged to arrive by 2:30 p.m. to ensure they have enough time to complete their magnets.

The workshop will be offered until supplies and space run out.

All children attending the event must be accompanied by an adult and all participants must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth to take part in the class.

Also happening on Black Friday is the A2AC Holiday Shop. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., browse paintings, ceramics, ornaments, hand-made scarves, jewelry and more. Gift cards for the gallery shop and art classes will be available for purchase as well.

The Ann Arbor Art Center is located at 117 W. Liberty St. For more information, visit www.annarborartcenter.org.