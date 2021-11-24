Gov. Whitmer declares Saturday “M” Day ahead of Michigan-Ohio State game

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Saturday as “M” Day in support of the University of Michigan Wolverines who will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium at noon.

The tongue-in-cheek declaration by the proud Spartan references her two children who attend U-M and takes a hit at the buckeye mascot.

“A buckeye is apparently a poor choice of tree -- useless for luMber or lawns and its nut is poisonous -- and its use as a Mascot is questionable at best,” reads the declaration.

As part of the declaration, Whitmer encourages “all Michiganders to capitalize the letter M in all sentences.”

See her announcement below:

I’ve officially proclaimed November 27 as 〽️ Day



When T̶h̶e̶ @OhioState comes to town this weekend, let’s show our #GoBlue pride and remind them that nobody has it better than us. pic.twitter.com/QTyZPtdhk3 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 24, 2021

Saturday will be the teams’ 117th meeting, and both Michigan and Ohio State are heading into the game with 10-1 records this season.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” announced earlier this week it will come to Ann Arbor to cover the rivalry game.

