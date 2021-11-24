46º
Gov. Whitmer declares Saturday “M” Day ahead of Michigan-Ohio State game

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Full interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Saturday as “M” Day in support of the University of Michigan Wolverines who will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium at noon.

The tongue-in-cheek declaration by the proud Spartan references her two children who attend U-M and takes a hit at the buckeye mascot.

“A buckeye is apparently a poor choice of tree -- useless for luMber or lawns and its nut is poisonous -- and its use as a Mascot is questionable at best,” reads the declaration.

As part of the declaration, Whitmer encourages “all Michiganders to capitalize the letter M in all sentences.”

See her announcement below:

Saturday will be the teams’ 117th meeting, and both Michigan and Ohio State are heading into the game with 10-1 records this season.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” announced earlier this week it will come to Ann Arbor to cover the rivalry game.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

